Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $82.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

