Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,853 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 114.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $104,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DASH opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

