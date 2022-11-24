Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $82.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

