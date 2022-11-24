Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 198,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

