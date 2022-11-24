Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after buying an additional 547,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

