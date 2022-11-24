Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,098,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,771,000 after purchasing an additional 58,839 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,361,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,746,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,162,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after buying an additional 727,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ZEN opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $535,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,029.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

