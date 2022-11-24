Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,330 shares of company stock worth $1,182,774. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

