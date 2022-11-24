Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Loews by 4.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

