Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.19 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $85,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.12 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

