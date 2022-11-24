Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,426 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,226,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 4.4 %

About AMC Entertainment

AMC stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.61.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.