Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $843,000 Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

HTGC opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.