Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE RCL opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

