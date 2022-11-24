Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $892,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after acquiring an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after buying an additional 183,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.