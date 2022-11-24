Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.57 and a beta of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

