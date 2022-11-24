Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 132.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Graham by 246.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $641.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

