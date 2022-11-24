Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Dover Price Performance

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

