Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LNT opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

