Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 63.0% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,945 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 330,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

