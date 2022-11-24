Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $805,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $10,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,674,176 shares in the company, valued at $964,332,705.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $10,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,674,176 shares in the company, valued at $964,332,705.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,058.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,887,623 shares of company stock worth $79,272,782 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

