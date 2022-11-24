Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

