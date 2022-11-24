Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 13,609 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in InMode by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.21. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $86.83.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

