Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,584 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $125.52.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Insperity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.