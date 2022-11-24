Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,699 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

Twilio Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

