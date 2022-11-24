Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $698,952. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

