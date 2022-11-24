Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

