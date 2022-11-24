Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,225 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in New Gold were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 75.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in New Gold by 33.3% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.13 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $770.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.42.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

