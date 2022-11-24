Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Okta by 5,021.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 354,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 26.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $244.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

