Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 105,000 Shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,470,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,074,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Metals Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.15.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.