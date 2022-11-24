Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,253 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

