Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 18,287 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $271,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.