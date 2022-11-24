Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,721 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,857 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IGT opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

