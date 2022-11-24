Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 27,026 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 412,640 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

CCAP stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 195.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCAP. Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.