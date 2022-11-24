Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,569 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $403.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.55 and a 200-day moving average of $473.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $771.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

