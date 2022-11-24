Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 414 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

