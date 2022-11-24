Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,409 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Shares of NET stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $205.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

