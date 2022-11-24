Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 269,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,006 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -227.02%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.