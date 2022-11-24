Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,939,000 after buying an additional 1,843,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.