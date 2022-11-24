Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Eric Hippeau Sells 7,200 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Hippeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.48 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 305.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

