Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

