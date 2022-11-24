Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 1,400 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.00. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

