Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 10,550 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,090,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

IVT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

IVT stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

