Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 14,349 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $23,837,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,281,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $144,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,567.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $144,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,567.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,857 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $121,506.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $881,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,857 shares of company stock worth $834,376. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $28.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

