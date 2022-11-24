Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,201 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PKE stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.64. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

