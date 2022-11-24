Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 659.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of -0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.