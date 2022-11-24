Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

About Coherus BioSciences

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Stories

