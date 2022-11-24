Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 11,645 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 260,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRO opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

