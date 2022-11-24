Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 2,403 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nelnet Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Nelnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

