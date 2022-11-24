Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 5,220 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

HALO stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

