Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 81.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 249,434 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,372,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

