Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spire were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. State Street Corp raised its position in Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Spire’s payout ratio is 68.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

